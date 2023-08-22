When a web designer doesn’t want to design a website for a same-sex wedding.
When a city doesn’t want to work with a Catholic agency because it won’t approve same-sex couples for adoption.
Those cases were decided in favor of the web designer and the Catholic agency by the U.S. Supreme Court.
And now in Oregon a woman from Malheur County has asked — based on religious freedom — for a federal judge to block the state from enforcing an adoption regulation. The regulation requires an adopter to agree to “respect, accept and support” whatever gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation the child may have. Attorneys for Jessica Bates say it clashes with her Christian beliefs, as The Oregonian reported.
On one level it’s religious freedom versus a state policy that aims to block discrimination.
U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson asked in court: “Whose rights take priority?”
Is it the rights of the child?
The freedom of the foster parent?
The power of the state?
We would argue the rule doesn’t require Bates to change her religious views. It challenges them. Bates felt differently. She wrote in an email to a coordinator on family training: “I have no problem loving them and accepting them as they are, but I would not encourage them in this behavior.’’
She was later told she could not adopt.
Attorneys for Bates have asked the state for a preliminary injunction and allow her application to move forward as her lawsuit moves forward.
There may be clues in what will happen in those two recent U.S. Supreme Court cases we mentioned. The court ruled in favor of people arguing for religious freedom when the city of Philadelphia refused to work with Catholic Social Services in adoption. It ruled in favor of a web designer to refuse to design a website for a wedding for a same-sex couple.
We wonder if the best question to ask in the Oregon case is in fact: Whose rights take priority? It should be: What is best for a child? We know some of you will disagree, but we believe respect, accept and support is a reasonable expectation for the state when considering a foster parent.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.