Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, speaks during the Legislature's 2023 organizational day on Jan. 9.

 Connor Radnovich for EO Media Group, file

Remote work for some state employees became a pretty sweet deal.

They could work for the state of Oregon. Set up remote work in Texas, Florida or wherever they like. And when they were required to come to the office in Oregon for meetings, bill Oregon taxpayers for their travel.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

500!? Plus the OR state tax avoidance. What a crock.

