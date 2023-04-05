Remote work for some state employees became a pretty sweet deal.
They could work for the state of Oregon. Set up remote work in Texas, Florida or wherever they like. And when they were required to come to the office in Oregon for meetings, bill Oregon taxpayers for their travel.
Pretty sweet.
Too sweet.
Willamette Week broke the story in August. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, vowed the policy would change.
And change it will after the Oregon Department of Administrative Services announced Monday that remote workers would no longer get reimbursed for commuting to the office. “The reinstated policy, which comes at the direction of Governor Tina Kotek, will end the pandemic-era practice of reimbursing employees who work remotely, including those who work out-of-state to travel to their offices in Oregon,” DAS said in a statement.
It is important that the state has a policy that allows remote work. It goes too far to have taxpayers foot the bill for their commutes.
More than 500 state employees were getting that kind of reimbursement, Willamette Week reported.
Knopp replied with Senate Bill 853. It was a short bill, less than a page long.
Under it, the state basically would not be able to pay the costs of travel to or from Oregon for an employee in state service who telecommutes. There would be some exceptions, but it would have largely ended the practice.
The bill was on track to move ahead. It passed the Senate with bipartisan support.
Then Gov. Kotek took action.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
(1) comment
500!? Plus the OR state tax avoidance. What a crock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.