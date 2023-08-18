lantern festival trash

Some of the floating lanterns scooped up from the Deschutes River by Loot the Deschutes after a water lantern festival did not go as planned last week. 

 Loot the Deschutes photo

The Bend Park & Recreation District has already done what it should: The district banned the Water Lantern Festival from holding events on the river again.

After the festival failed to contain the water lanterns placed in the river, after many of the lanterns ended up floating away, after what the park district described as “lack of communication, lack of remorse and lack of clean-up efforts,” it’s appropriate action to take.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.