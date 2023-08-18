After the festival failed to contain the water lanterns placed in the river, after many of the lanterns ended up floating away, after what the park district described as “lack of communication, lack of remorse and lack of clean-up efforts,” it’s appropriate action to take.
Should Bend parks have known things would go wrong before they did go wrong? Should it have denied the application in the first place?
We asked the park district for the application materials the Water Lantern Festival submitted. The district responded promptly.
The short answer: The application looks OK.
There were promises of setting up, taking down and cleaning up. Organizers said the event was to promote peace, community and love. They pitched their event as enabling people to celebrate and remember. They wrote their team was “highly experienced” with a “commitment to safety and excellence.” The organizers wrote they may put flags with words like healing, hope, love, happiness, unity and more. If that’s sincere and not just cloaking their product in inspiring trappings, it’s hard to do better.
Go to the Utah company’s website and it is lush. It’s weighted with coruscating video files and pictures, at the ready for local media to show on television to promote the for-profit event. The Bulletin had a listing for the event in GO!.
The plan to capture the floating lanterns was not spelled out in exacting detail in the materials we received. There was a buoy line shown on a map. And the organizers wrote in their application: “Once everyone has released the lanterns the event ends and we will clean everything up.”
It was not an application strewn with red flags.
Event organizers put out a statement expressing regret and apologizing.
They described what went wrong this way: “When the lantern launch portion of the event started, it became apparent that the current was moving too fast for the buoy line to contain the lanterns within the designated area. As soon as this issue was realized, announcements were quickly made to stop the lantern launch. Our team immediately began the clean up and recovery process, and began contacting local help.”
The park district’s view was not so cheery. And ask anyone involved in cleaning up the mess how they felt.
It’s easy to see where things might go wrong with hindsight. When it comes to the health of the Deschutes River, treating the river as precious is a voice submerged by our desire to use it.
