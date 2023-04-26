The May Deschutes Public Library Board election is a fight over the future of the library system. Flip two of the seats and the direction may turn.
Yes, there are other issues. That’s the big one.
The candidates who want to see the system’s plans change are Ray Miao and Tony Oliver. The candidates who would see the system move more along on its current course would be Marissa Chappell Hossick and Cynthia Claridge.
We recommend voting for Miao and Claridge, though you only get to vote for a candidate if they are representing your zone.
The tension on the board frothed before the 2020 election on the $195 million library bond. Miao urged voters to vote against it. And in a way, this election is an echo.
Miao and Oliver are keen to have a community-driven reimagining of what the future of the library system should look like. They want less money spent on a central library — perhaps make it more of a central processing facility. Miao told us: Build it smaller at Stevens Ranch. Any money left after that and other promised renovations could go to more emphasis on neighborhood libraries or even more neighborhood libraries.
It’s not a terrible concept. It’s just that is not the plan that voters expected when they voted on the bond.
Here is an excerpt of what it said in the voter’s pamphlet: “Provide a new Central Library; Provide a new Redmond Library expected to significantly increase square footage; Repair modernize and upgrade Sisters, Sunriver, La Pine, Downtown Bend and East Bend Libraries.” That’s what library officials talked about — a big, new central library and improvements everywhere else.
Hossick, who is challenging incumbent Miao, and Claridge, who is an incumbent, want to follow through on that vision — not replace central library with a central processing facility.
This race is not a referendum on neighborhood libraries with some candidates for them and some candidates against them. You won’t find a candidate running who does not want to see more work from the library on reaching out into the community.
Sprinkling more neighborhood libraries all over communities is an enviable vision with unenviable costs. Think about how land cost has risen and availability has fallen. It’s likely smarter and wiser to look for methods such as kiosks and bookmobiles to reach out into communities than dreams of more bricks and mortar across the county.
Watching board meetings, working with Miao has clearly been frustrating for some board members. Voting for Hossick is a way to make that go away. We have no doubt Hossick would be an excellent board member. Still, we see value added in Miao’s continual questioning and probing of the board’s direction.
Claridge has been and will be steadfast in supporting the direction voters indicated with the bond vote.
So our recommendation: Vote for Miao and Claridge.
Ann Malkin is also running for reelection. She is unopposed.
