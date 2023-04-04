Maybe it should go without saying but we don’t want people with guns walking into public buildings or strolling around outside.
If the person with the gun is with law enforcement, of course that is OK. If they are not, we don’t want guns around.
Shootings come with such frightening regularity, even a responsible gun owner is going to cause fear and anxiety. Sure, go hunting. Keep one safely stored for protection in your home, if that’s what you want. Don’t bring it to a public building.
There are already limits on where people can go in Oregon with guns — even with a concealed carry permit.
Senate Bill 554 passed in 2021 added some of those restrictions. It gave entities that own or occupy a public building the authority to adopt an ordinance that limited or forbid a person from possessing a firearm in those buildings and that extended even to “individuals who were exempt from the prohibition due to holding a concealed handgun license,” a legislative staff summary explains.
Another thing the law specified is that it did not include the grounds around the public building, such as the parking area or a parking garage.
House Bill 2007, sponsored by state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, does essentially two things. If a public body has such an ordinance and posts signs about it, it can expand the prohibition to the grounds surrounding a public building.
The proposal also precludes the use of the concealed handgun license “affirmative defense” to possession of firearms in public buildings. An affirmative defense is basically evidence that can be introduced — such as entrapment — that can negate liability even if somebody is found to have done what they weren’t supposed to.
A number of Oregonians have testified in opposition to HB 2007. It could, for instance, mean that someone can’t legally pick up or drop off a friend at the airport if they are carrying a concealed weapon driving up and never intending to go inside. Yes, that’s true.
We believe local communities should be able to decide if they want to ban guns from buildings and their grounds. Pass House Bill 2007.
Including the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
