The question we hear more than any other about the proposed Bend fire levy on the May ballot is some form of: Why do we have to increase the levy rate when there has been so much population growth in Bend?
In fact, when we were meeting with Bend Fire & Rescue officials on Monday, our editor, Gerry O’Brien, asked that question that has been asked by many others.
After all, it doesn’t seem right. Bend has had impressive growth in population. In 2012, Bend’s population was 77,000. In 2022, it was 102,000. And if there were bare spaces of land in the city limits 10 years ago, it’s hard to find a place where rows of homes haven’t gone up. All those homes have to mean more property tax revenue for the city.
They do. The intuition is right. Population has gone up. Property tax revenue has gone up. It’s plain in the numbers. But you have to consider more than just population growth and the resulting increase in property tax revenue.
We will start in 2012 because that’s before the first fire levy was passed. Response times were then at more than 7 minutes in the city limits. The leadership at Bend Fire & Rescue developed a plan to add staff to lower that response time. The goal has been 6 minutes. Lower response time saves lives. Voters passed the first five-year fire levy in 2014.
Most of the revenue for Bend fire — 81% — comes not from the fire levy, but from a share of the city’s property taxes through the city’s general fund. From fiscal year 2012 to today that share has fluctuated a bit. For instance, it was about $1.185 per $1,000 of total assessed value in fiscal year 2012. In fiscal year 2022, it was about $1.205 per $1,000.
We are going to give you two numbers, general fund tax revenue without the fire levy money by fiscal year and population for calendar year.
In 2012, $9,651,000, population 77,455.
In 2013, $9,891,000, population 78,820.
In 2014, $10,410,000, population 79,985.
In 2015, $11,067,000, population 81,310.
In 2016, $11,842,000, population 83,500.
In 2017, $12,320,000, population 86,765.
In 2018, $12,905,000, population 89,505.
In 2019, $13,685,000, population 91,385.
In 2020, $14,616,000, population 99,453.
In 2021, $15,340,000, population 100,922.
In 2022, $16,729,000, population 102,834.
So yes, the money keeps going up as population goes up.
But those two numbers aren’t the only things to think about. Call volume has gone up and it is going up at a rate much faster than population. To keep the response times at 6 minutes in the city limits it takes more people. Paying people to work in Bend is not cheap. And Bend Fire has to project expenses for the future.
One way to think about the fire levy is that it has helped cover that difference and keep response times low. The proposed increase in the levy is to ensure Bend Fire & Rescue has the personnel and equipment to keep those good response times and save lives.
It will cost more. The rate will go from 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value of a home to 76 cents per $1,000 of the taxable assessed value. For a home with a taxable assessed value of $300,000, it will be about $19 a month.
For that $19 a month, Bend fire will retain 10 positions that the city temporarily provided additional funding for in part through federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s nine firefighter/paramedics and one business manager. And then the department is also going to hire 10 more positions — six firefighter/paramedics, three emergency medical technicians and a biller for ambulance services.
Bend Fire & Rescue Chief Todd Riley told us the additional staffing was calculated to try to keep response times down.
Without it, response times may climb and that may cost lives. We hope you vote to support the levy in May.
Those are sure a lot of numbers, but the most important of all those numbers is the tax rate or millage rate. That rate was pointed out to be $1.18/$1.20 per $1000 of assessed value.
Now, try to find a city in Oregon with that rate!
You can’t. In fact most communities are $1.50, $2.12, or even close to $3.00 per thousand.
That, and only that is a reason for a Levy!
Vote yes!
