pilot butte fire station

Pilot Butte Fire Station in Bend.

 City of Bend

The question we hear more than any other about the proposed Bend fire levy on the May ballot is some form of: Why do we have to increase the levy rate when there has been so much population growth in Bend?

In fact, when we were meeting with Bend Fire & Rescue officials on Monday, our editor, Gerry O’Brien, asked that question that has been asked by many others.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

guest4429
guest4429

Those are sure a lot of numbers, but the most important of all those numbers is the tax rate or millage rate. That rate was pointed out to be $1.18/$1.20 per $1000 of assessed value.

Now, try to find a city in Oregon with that rate!

You can’t. In fact most communities are $1.50, $2.12, or even close to $3.00 per thousand.

That, and only that is a reason for a Levy!

Vote yes!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.