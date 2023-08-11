Money raised from a transportation fee would help repair potholes and more. The utility fee might be $15 a month on a house and $12 a month on an apartment. It’s not at all clear how businesses and nonprofits would be charged, yet.
We can’t see a crowd ever gathering outside of Bend City Hall, clamoring to bear the splendor of a transportation fee. Give residents more detail about what they would get and more people may be at peace with it.
One clear message Wednesday from the invited guests at the city’s first roundtable on the fee was: The city should tell residents more about what they would get for the $15 million the fee may raise.
The city told us it will do more.
Some of that info pothole can be filled now. It is for filling in potholes. Sweeping the streets. Clearing snow. Stopping pavement from deteriorating so repair costs don’t climb.
Important stuff, not stirring stuff. A new roundabout, a new bike path or a new sidewalk throttles routine repairs and operations in excitement. And that is not saying much.
But it is the basic function of maintaining and operating the city streets where the city says it is in trouble.
The city foresees the money it gets from the state gas tax and property taxes it has been using to fill the gap are not going to be enough. The gas tax is an eroding revenue source as cars get more gasoline-efficient and don’t even use gas. The city uses its property taxes to mostly fund police and fire protection. Those costs are going up.
The transportation utility fee might be $15 a month on a house and $12 a month on an apartment. It’s not at all clear how businesses and nonprofits would be charged, yet. The city’s goal is to raise about that $15 million. The fee would likely tick up over the years.
Bend City Councilors can start charging the fee and increase it without voter approval in an election.
Most of the money raised would go to maintenance and operations. That would be about $10 million. A host of other system improvements would be about $5 million. That would perhaps include more sidewalks and safer bike routes, more parking pricing, smarter traffic signals, more work on equity in transportation and more. It’s fuzzy to us how that $5 million would be spent.
We hope to see more detail about what we would get, also more detail about why $15 is the right number. The maladies that come with any new fee, though, should not blind us to the need to keep up with maintenance and make Bend transportation safer.
The Bend City Council can impose a transportation without a vote of the people. It will be holding public meetings to prioritize projects.
