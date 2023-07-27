Levy suggested at the roundtable the idea of gradually increasing the requirements for helmets and age limits based on the three general classifications of e-bikes by power. More power and speed, more requirements.
That idea is evolving.
She went back after the roundtable and reviewed the legislative history on e-bikes. The existing law was not written for the world of e-bikes today. A focus of the law written more than 20 years ago was ensuring disabled people would be able to use the bike lane with their vehicles.
She does believe the Legislature’s clear intent at that time was to prohibit children under 16 from riding e-bikes. The Bend Police Department has said it has been uncertain it can actually issue citations for children under 16 riding e-bikes.
“We want kids to be able to bike safely,” Levy said in a meeting Tuesday with The Bulletin’s community editorial board. “Should kids under 16 be able to ride an e-bike? The community is pretty split on that.”
Another issue is enforcement. Police officers, whether they are in Bend or any place else in the state, are not going to be able to focus much time on enforcing e-bike rules. And practically speaking, law enforcement cannot tell just by looking at a bike what type it is, what its top speed is and if it has been tinkered with to go faster than factory limits. So just how would police go about carrying out enforcement of regulations that make distinctions between classes of e-bikes? It could be involved and time consuming.
“I just need more time to figure out what is the right legislative proposal,” Levy said. “We do want kids to move about safely. They are not doing that right now. They are barely wearing helmets.”
She said what can perhaps happen more quickly is more effort in the schools to teach about bike safety and the rules of the road. But, of course, schools may need help and time to ramp that up.
We hope to see Levy’s proposals on the Legislature’s agenda. If you have suggestions or comments on e-bike regulation, now is the time to be heard. You can email Levy at Rep.EmersonLevy@oregonlegislature.gov.
