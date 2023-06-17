Maybe no Oregonians were defrauded in that time. We hope not. The department seemed slow to inform Oregonians.
Oregon law actually requires a business or state agency to notify any consumer whose personal information was breached. There’s even a requirement that if a breach notice is sent to more than 250 people that a sample is sent to the Oregon Attorney General. We checked the database Thursday afternoon. No notice from the DMV.
You can check your credit reports online for free every 12 months at annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8558. You can even stagger getting the free reports from the three different credit agencies as a way of checking periodically to see if anything changes. And you can freeze your credit files temporarily.
We are not experts on credit and fraud. It certainly wouldn’t hurt, though, to check one of the free credit reports and see if there’s anything fishy going on.
And if the Secretary Of State’s Office is thinking about audit ideas, how about looking into how Oregon responded to this breach.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.