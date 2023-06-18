The option we hear over and over again in discussions about houselessness in Deschutes County is the need for a more organized outdoor camp – much more organized, supervised and sanitary than the camping around Juniper Ridge.
One option could be property east of Bend, near Hamby and Ward roads. It’s about 9 acres.
County commissioners have said the family that owns it is willing to let the land be used for an outdoor shelter.
A challenge — among many — is that it’s on land designated exclusive farm use. In Oregon land use, that means what it sounds like. It’s supposed to be for farming. Not a safe parking program for the houseless.
County commissioners are going to be talking about the related issues this week. State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, has been trying to sort out legal questions and possible help from Gov. Tina Kotek.
Levy requested a formal opinion from legislative legal counsel on the law. She told us the question was “whether HB 2006 (2021) allows for emergency shelters and transitional overnight accommodations such as safe parking, managed camping, and similar uses in the rural county outside of UGBs?”
House Bill 2006 was designed to give more flexibility to government to locate shelters. But as Levy learned from conversations with legal counsel, House Bill 2006 didn’t give a clear answer on her question. The legislation talks about permitting shelters within urban growth boundaries and areas designated rural residential. Not land designated exclusive farm use.
She asked the county to resubmit a request to Gov. Tina Kotek for a special exception under an executive order, especially after the houseless issue has grown more urgent around Juniper Ridge.
“It has become clear to me that asking for shelter outside the UGB is a big lift, even under the EO, especially after a shelter was just canceled,” Levy wrote in an email. “However, I believe we need more safe parking and every tool in the toolbox and I am continuing to work with the County to pursue this option.”
The county may take some action this week. County commissioners are going to be discussing the possibility of allowing a safe parking program outside of city limits and perhaps outside of urban growth boundaries, which can stretch outside city limits. There are already safe parking programs in Deschutes County in cities. In Redmond, for instance, the city requires a restroom, handwashing facility, trash disposal and that the programs have policies for supervision.
Commissioners have some power to help create a supervised outdoor camp. It’s a much better option than what is going on around Juniper Ridge. We hope they can find a way to make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.