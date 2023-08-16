No matter how you feel about trees in Bend, you may be happy or at least half-happy with the written public comments that have poured in on the city’s proposed update of its tree code.
We read them all Monday afternoon. The comments are packed with tree friends, not tree foes. Still, we logged some differences of opinion.
The overwhelming sentiment is that Bend is failing to save trees when it should be saving trees. “Green frauds,” one commenter put it bluntly.
People cite example after example of a development in their neighborhood that sheared away trees for homes. Oregon State University-Cascades is criticized multiple times for taking trees. Maybe that’s fair, but let’s do remember the university is making a university out of a former landfill and pumice mine.
The city’s tree policy is challenged. Trees can be “removed if retaining it prevents the development of public streets, utilities, housing” or other permitted uses. And the bar is low.
“So really,” one commenter wrote, “that still allows developers to clear every tree off a parcel they are developing. No help at all.”
Another issue in Bend’s policy is a definition. A common way of identifying older, more significant trees is by measuring their diameter at breast height. In Bend policy, breast height is defined as at 4 feet. Almost anywhere else in the United States it is defined as 4 feet and 6 inches.
Odd.
The Bend City Council, when it discussed the new look at the tree code, was not interested in dictating what homeowners could do on their property. Changes would apply to larger developments. The city did get some feedback, though, that it should limit what homeowners could do on their property.
The fundamental issue for many is: trees versus housing. Nathan Hovekamp, a member of the Bend Park & Recreation District, wrote: “The nonchalance with which mature trees are cut in this city is infuriating and tragic. Now unfortunately there is additionally the opening to leverage a false choice between responding to a housing ‘crisis’ and urban forest preservation.”
He is, we think, mostly right. Except we did find compelling the contrast between that view and the view of the Bend YIMBY group, Yes In My Backyard.
They are in the tree fan camp: “All else being equal, the more trees, the better.” They are also concerned that a tree code might be “weaponized by those who do not want to see housing built, or want to use it to keep the ‘wrong kind’ of housing out of their exclusive neighborhoods.”
They do want Bend to tilt the tree code in favor of dense housing over trees. “…If retaining a tree on a development site reduces housing unit density, and results in people having to travel further, any benefits of that tree are far outweighed by increased emissions from vehicles.”
Where will the Bend City Council fall on the trees versus housing spectrum? We think we know. The “proposed new or updated tree preservation standards should not impede the development of housing,” the council’s resolution reads. That doesn’t seem much different than what happens now, though, best to wait and see what is proposed.
