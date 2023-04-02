The preliminary number is in: 28 people in Deschutes County died from drug overdoses in 2022.
None of them had to die. Imagine what it is like for their families and friends.
The numbers of overdose deaths have been on the rise. If that 28 deaths holds for 2022, it would be double the number of people who died from drug overdoses in 2018 or in 2019.
You can see the effects in the emergency room. In 2022, 273 visits to the emergency room in Central Oregon were for opioid overdoses. Most of them, 185, were Deschutes County residents. It’s most common for the overdoses to be in younger people — between the ages of 20 and 29. Many cases involved fentanyl, 44 of them. And fentanyl is responsible for about 64% of the overdose related deaths statewide. Even the amount of Naloxone — or Narcan — required to rescue people from an overdoes has gone up from 1.7 doses to 3.2 doses.
All those numbers come from a presentation prepared for Deschutes County Commissioners next week. Commissioners will be discussing what to do with the money, some $6.7 million over 18 years, which the county is in line to receive from a nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturers.
County staff’s plan would try to build up awareness of the problem with particular emphasis on outreach to youth. It will be trying to connect more individuals with treatment. It will be collecting data and trying to measure its performance.
It doesn’t help that illegal fentanyl and other opioids continue to flow into the county and the nation. It’s also not clear yet that Measure 110 and its relaxing of criminal penalties for drug possession and increased spending on treatment is helping.
Those issues are beyond what Deschutes County Commissioners and health workers at the county can do much about.
Illegal fentanyl and other opioids are going to keep killing people unless we do more as a nation to fight it. Increasing fentanyl deaths are the “single greatest challenge we face as a country,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Congressional panel Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.
It doesn’t seem like we act like it is.
