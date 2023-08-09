The state investigates when a child dies, the cause is believed to be abuse and the department had contact. It produces a report. Names and locations are scrubbed.
We have written about these reports before. We return to learn again how Oregon has failed children, so others may be saved.
Each report is a look at a life’s disintegration. No sweet to go with the bitter. The latest was issued at the end of last month.
An Oregon woman gave birth to a child prematurely. She was living in a homeless community.
The child died maybe 30 minutes later, apparently bleeding to death.
The mother was transported to a hospital where she gave birth to a twin. The mother was described as hostile, agitated, nonsensical. She said there were lizards in her room and she needed to leave. She asked that the child be thrown away. The child tested positive for methamphetamines.
The mother left the hospital without visiting the child. A state of Oregon caseworker could not locate her. The father could not be identified. The child was placed in care.
The mother and the Oregon Department of Human Services department had many interactions in the past. Domestic violence. Threats of harm to adults and children. Drug use. Misery upon misery.
The report’s conclusion: Community partners need help to do more work with pregnant, houseless mothers.
It’s a practical conclusion. It gnaws. It feels wholly inadequate.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bend City Council can impose a transportation without a vote of the people. It will be holding public meetings to prioritize projects. One can read the details here https://bendbulletin.us/3DMOotq See our editorial here: https://bendbulletin.us/3QrzjoG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.