The untoward practices, the recurrent questionable ethics, the sour cocktail of some using their position to help get special access to booze, was layer after layer of an engrossing story of the workings of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

This week there was a new twist. The Oregonian reported that the commissioner Gov. Tina Kotek picked to lead the commission overseeing the OLCC “asked a state employee to help a friend get a case of hard-to-find bourbon in 2016.”

