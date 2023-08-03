There were water balloon tosses, ending just how you would guess. Drones whizzed overhead. A bounce house. Police dogs demonstrated the value of not messing with them. Hot dogs were eaten. Commute Options shared a message of bike safety, with state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, and Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins lingering nearby.
You could even dunk Police Chief Mike Krantz in a water tank, a task many children took on with zeal, until he signaled he wanted a sub. Fire Chief Todd Riley took his place. Krantz dunked him.
Lots of police were on the grounds of Bend Senior High School. But no emergency. No need for sirens. No clash driven by vice or weakness. You may dismiss this as platitude by platitudinarians, but the hours spent by the police at this event were as important as what they do most other days of the year.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
