Gray wolf in the forest

As of 2021 more than 300 livestock or domestic animals have been confirmed killed by wolves in Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. At last count, there were 175 wolves in Oregon.

 123rf

It’s encouraging to see Deschutes County launch a committee to ameliorate the damage from wolf depredation before the wolf shows up at our front door.

Wolves are already present along the county’s northern and southern borders, but not to any great extent.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.