As of 2021 more than 300 livestock or domestic animals have been confirmed killed by wolves in Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. At last count, there were 175 wolves in Oregon.
It’s encouraging to see Deschutes County launch a committee to ameliorate the damage from wolf depredation before the wolf shows up at our front door.
Wolves are already present along the county’s northern and southern borders, but not to any great extent.
As The Bulletin’s Michael Kohn reports, the county is creating a committee to establish measures to reduce conflict between ranchers and wolves. It will help regulate the process of awarding compensation when wolves prey on livestock. Committee members will be selected by the end of the month.
There are two bills in the state Legislature aimed at wolf depredation compensation, HB 2631 and HB 2633. The difference between the two appears to be a multiplier that has been added to the bills for compensation to ranchers for confirmed livestock kills by wolves, according to a report by The Blue Mountain Eagle. HB 2631 — as originally written — would compensate ranchers at seven times the market value of a cow, while HB 2633 only compensates at twice the market value.
John Williams, co-chairman of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association’s Wolf Committee for Eastern Oregon, said ranchers now receive just the market value of a lost cow from a wolf kill, the Eagle reports. Both bills eliminate compensation for missing livestock, which was a contentious element between ranchers and environmentalists.
Wolves are believed to be the linchpin to a balanced ecosystem of wild animals and plants. It’s been noted in Yellowstone National Park that prior to the wolves being reintroduced in 1995, the ecosystem was out of whack, with explosive growth of elk herds and the damage they cause to plant life. This, in turn, affects all kinds of other creatures. It allowed for the coyote to become top dog if you will, and affected wildlife all the way down the food chain.
What many may not have expected was how fast and far the wolves would roam out of the park, into Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Idaho and Oregon. The recovery has been so swift, wolves are now allowed to be hunted in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. And then they traveled from Eastern Oregon all the way down through the Cascades to California. It’s a remarkable story.
The county committee has a lot to consider, including management of wolf habitat, depredation numbers and wolf population growth. We hope a balance can be struck so ranchers are reimbursed and outdoors folks may get to hear the haunting howl once more.
