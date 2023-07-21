As hunters, we bear witness to the everyday symphony of nature in a way few others do. We see the value of intact ecosystems, and we understand the delicate balance required to maintain the rich tapestry of our local wildlife. But today, our attention turns towards one particular resident of our community, the iconic mule deer.
Over the years, the mule deer population in Deschutes County has become increasingly threatened. Their natural habitats, particularly the essential migration corridors, and summer and winter ranges, are in a state of precarious imbalance.
In the Klone Vegetation Management Project area, which sprawls across 34,000 acres, we have seen a staggering 62% decline in the deer population in just the past decade. This, unfortunately, coincides with a concerning trend to diminish the hiding cover within the region, an aspect of their habitat that is crucial for the deer’s survival.
As stewards of nature, it’s not enough for us to merely observe these changes; we must take decisive action. For it is not only the hunter, conservationists, or biologists who have a responsibility to protect our mule deer, but every single one of us who calls this region home. It is our shared heritage, our shared responsibility, and a shared opportunity to make a positive impact on the world we pass on to the next generation.
The Forest Service’s recent decision to allow the reduction of hiding cover within the Klone Project area below the mandated 30%, down to as low as 13% in high probability migration corridors, not only threatens the delicate balance of our ecosystem but also undermines the significant community effort and investment in establishing wildlife crossings along U.S. Highway 97.
Hiding cover is essential for mule deer, providing refuge and aiding their migration. Reducing this cover jeopardizes the deer’s survival by disconnecting them from vital resources, potentially worsening their population decline.
While wildfire mitigation through forest management is critical, decisions must consider local wildlife impact. Striking a balance that ensures fire safety without harming wildlife habitats is essential. The Forest Service should seize this opportunity in the upcoming 275,000-acre Deschutes Fuels Maintenance Project, which proposes eight plan amendments reducing habitat protections.
We urge the Forest Service to avoid past mistakes made in the Klone Project and prioritize habitat conservation.
Our local leaders, particularly our county commissioners, are also pivotal actors in protecting mule deer and in supporting a management balance that protects mule deer habitat.
Our commissioners have the power to influence public policy, manage resources, and most importantly, lend their voice to those who often go unheard. They are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the concerns of our community and the governmental bodies that can address those concerns effectively.
Our local leaders need to make mule deer habitat protection a priority. By advocating for the preservation of mule deer habitats, they can protect our local ecosystems and demonstrate to our community, and others, that it’s possible to prioritize both human needs and wildlife preservation.
It’s time for us to stand up for the mule deer, to protect their habitats, and to ensure their survival for future generations. Together, we can ensure a sustainable future for our mule deer and the habitats they call home.
Our local leaders’ support will be critical in this endeavor. It is they who can turn the tide, bring about policy changes, and advocate for a more balanced approach to forest management. It is they who can ensure that the alarm bells currently ringing do not become a death knell for our beloved mule deer.
We look forward to working alongside our county commissioners, the Forest Service, and our community to create an environment where mule deer populations can thrive. This is not just a mission for us as hunters, but for all of us as members of the Deschutes County community.
Ian Isaacson is co-chair of the Oregon Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
