The Bulletin is relaunching its community editorial board this month with five new members. The new board members are:
Katherine Austin, an architect since 1995 who specializes in “green” multifamily housing for nonprofit developers. She is member of the American Institute of Architects, Bend chapter, and sits on the city of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory committee since 2017. She also was on Bend’s Arts Beautification and Cultural Heritage committee from 2016-2018. “While my focus has been on affordable housing and the arts, my past as a city of Sebastopol, Calif., mayor and planning commissioner means I pay a lot of attention to city government. I am what you would call a policy ‘wonk’ in that that I am heavily involved in revising our zoning code to make it more friendly to affordable and middle market housing,” she wrote in her application.
David Howe, retired Bend Fire and Rescue administrative battalion chief and public information officer who has lived in Bend since 1978 and worked in the public sector since 1971, when he began with the Eugene Parks and Recreation department. “During my entire working life, I have always tried to demonstrate and communicate the importance of collaboration and mutual respect. I have a strong understanding of the critical nature of the synergy between governmental agencies, the media, the nonprofit world and the private sector,” he wrote in his application.
Shandell Landon, who is new to Bend, holds degrees in early childhood special education and elementary education. “At first sight, Bend feels welcoming and happy, but when you look closer, you can start to see the issues with racial inequality, homelessness, classism and prejudice. I think Bend is headed in the right direction, but with so many people fighting the same fight for justice against one another, the progress will be slow,” she wrote in her application. Landon enjoys volunteering for nonprofits and believes that family is the foundation for a strong community.
Ron Paradis is a 30-year member of the community, having recently retired as the communications director for Central Oregon Community College. “This has given me a great perspective on topics related to education and a good understanding of issues from the entire Central Oregon region as the college has a presence throughout the area,” he wrote in his application. He’s also participated on the following committees: two community visioning efforts — Your Community 2000 and Bend 2030; was a six-year member of the Bend–La Pine School Board; was in the first graduating class for the Bend Chamber’s Leadership Bend; and sat on the board for the Central Oregon Battering and Rape Alliance (now Saving Grace).
Christi Pavia is a family law lawyer in Bend, graduate of UO Law School and is a former Alaska assistant attorney general who prosecuted child protection cases. Her husband, also a UO law graduate, was a member of the Army JAG Corps and the couple was stationed at points spanning the country from Alaska to Washington, D.C. While living in Washington, D.C., she was editor and analyst for a legal group of a small Dow Jones subsidiary whose primary function was to evaluate and report on public corporate SEC filings. “I am keenly interested in the direction our community is taking,” she wrote in her application.
The advisory board will meet twice a month, via Zoom meetings for now, with the Publisher Heidi Wright, Editorial Page Editor Richard Coe and Editor Gerry O’Brien. The board will weigh in on the topics of the day that affect Central Oregon as well as lend weight to endorsements of local political candidates for the upcoming November election. While the board has a say in editorial matters, final decisions rest with the Bulletin’s editorial staff.
The newspaper received some 30 applications for the volunteer position and we thank each and every one of those who took the time to apply.
