There could be no more appropriate name for Bend’s new high school than Bob Maxwell High School — or, perhaps more formally, Robert D. Maxwell High School.

As detailed in “It’s time for a name” on the front page of the Nov. 26 issue of The Bulletin, the life of the late Mr. Maxwell exemplified the values of selfless service that graduates of this new high school should aspire to emulate.

Bob Maxwell’s wartime heroism was well documented in the article. Being a war hero, though, was likely the last thing on the mind of the young Bob born in 1920 in Boise, Idaho. “Raised on a Quaker farm,” as profiled in my 2016 book “Legendary Locals of Bend,” “Maxwell doubted he should serve” when the United States entered World War II. “Conscription solved that problem,” and he served in the U.S. Army with uncommon valor recognized by award of the Medal of Honor and many other decorations. After the war, he taught high school and community college auto mechanics, and in 1970 was lauded as one of the Outstanding Educators of America.

The school board rule that “a person’s name can only be chosen if they’ve been dead for at least five years” should not hinder this decision. Rules can be waived for good cause. A recent example: Congress waived a federal law prohibiting a former military officer from serving as secretary of defense within seven years of departing military service to permit recently retired general James Mattis to be the first to hold that office in the current administration.

— Les Joslin, Bend

I’ve just watched another news story of another child dying in a detention facility in which he slept on concrete. How would my elected officials like it if one of their children were in this situation?

As a mother, I feel overwhelmingly helpless and so, so sad for these babies. Someone else’s babies who are dying because of our country’s policies.

According to the Women’s Refugee Commission, maybe my elected officials can do something about the following:

Protect children’s rights. Do not eliminate protections for immigrant children and families. Protections are not loopholes. Give children the chance to tell their experiences and evaluate their claims to see if they qualify as refugees. Establish standards for the humane treatment of children (and families) in Customs and Border Protection custody.

This is a crisis of leadership, not a crisis of insufficient resources.

Prevent the government from redirecting any additional emergency funds to other enforcement purposes.

What are my legislators doing? I am interested in hearing whether they’re fighting for children’s rights and working to not be like the Nazis; reverse inhumane treatment.

I respect human life. I demand that our legislators work to change and institute real, lasting fixes for the irresponsible action against people that this administration has implemented. Children. Adolescents. Babies. Mothers and fathers trying to save their families and make life better for them as a whole.

I vote, and our country needs to behave much, much more ethically.

— Paige Farris, Bend

In his Dec. 11 guest column, Sen . Ron Wyden fails to mention it was Republican Sen . Mark O. Hatfield in 1988 who secured passage of the bill he introduced (S.2148 of the 100th Congress, Public Law 100-557) that added over 41 new river segments in Oregon to the wild and scenic river system, a truly historic measure. Alaska exceeds Oregon only in the total number of river mileage and acreage because of it’s obvious size advantage. More remarkable was that Sen . Hatfield was able to usher this bill through the House and Senate in just over six months, from March to October, and secure a presidential signature from none other than Republican Ronald Reagan. Times are different now, for sure. But give credit where it is due, to a Republican, Mark Hatfield, for his contributions to Oregon’s WSR legacy. And to Mark Hatfield’s true bipartisan leadership which made this and many other accomplishments possible for this state.

— Gary C. Barbour worked for Sen . Hatfield from 1976 to 1990 and lives in Bend.

I was very disappointed in Knute Buehler’s comments during his announcement to run for Congress. As stated in The Bulletin, “Many Oregonians are tired of being disrespected or ignored by Portland liberals and elite D.C. politicians.” This type of language is straight out of the “Populace Political” handbook as practiced by President Trump. This language is divisive and places the district he wants to represent in opposition to a part of our state that purchases a lot of what is produced in his proposed district. If he had used the terms urban residents or staunch D.C. Republicans, it would be closer to what should be discussed. Trying to divide this country as rural conservatives versus urban liberals is where we are today.

We will only put civility back into our government system if we begin to talk as Americans versus all the other labels. You only have to look at the circus in process in D.C. to see how far one side or the other will bend the truth to declare they are right.

I want a representative who can unite the urban residents of Medford and Bend with our rural populace as Oregonians so we can have a united voice in Congress.

— Allen Wright, Bend