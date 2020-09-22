The coronavirus pandemic isn’t the only threat to rural communities in eastern Oregon. Long before COVID-19 outbreaks hit these communities hard, people living in this part of our state were struggling with impacts from eastern Oregon’s mega-dairies.
These industrial facilities extract wealth from rural communities and contribute to higher levels of unemployment, outmigration and a decline in community services.
But mega-dairies aren’t just decimating the economies of rural communities. The large quantities of manure that mega-dairies produce pollute our air and drinking water. Toxic and volatile gases such as ammonia and hydrogen sulfide lead to respiratory illnesses and nitrates from the manure seep into people’s drinking water.
The environmental, public health, and economic impacts of mega-dairies are not felt equally by all Oregonians. Black, brown, and Indigenous Oregonians disproportionately bear the burden of industrial agriculture’s harms. This is an environmental injustice.
Oregon’s rural communities deserve good health, clean air and water and economic opportunities. Mega-dairies are nothing but mega-polluters. We need Gov. Kate Brown to step up and protect rural Oregon by enacting an immediate mega-dairy moratorium. It’s time for rural voices to be heard in Salem.
— David Ewing, Bend
