Dear Gerry O’Brien and owners of The Bulletin,
I don’t agree with your new policy on climate change and guest limits. Next are you touting the Green New Deal? I do believe the climate is changing, but there is more to that fact. Read the writings from “American Thinker” Dec. 1, 2019.
Or does the Los Angeles Times know better?
What are you going to take up after this? Sorry to hear the people’s opinions don’t count.
— Nancy Vernon, Prineville
Apparently, you have chosen to take a stand because you believe the science is settled on climate change. You are wrong. It’s not settled. In the 1970s, there was a “consensus” among scientists that we were entering another Ice Age. They were wrong. In addition, the Ice Age melted, and humans weren’t the cause. Neither were carbon emissions. And finally, God says he controls the climate. I trust him, and I stand with him. I will no longer support a newspaper that is not open to hearing the valid arguments of intelligent people — including scientists — and which chooses to propagate leftist hysteria.
When the Earth is still here in 10 years, 20 years, 50 years … Everyone will know that you and the rest were wrong, and you will be accountable for the damage you have caused because of the lies and misinformation you have promoted, supported and disseminated. Because Truth will prevail. It always does!
— Dawn Richerson, Sisters
I strongly support your policy of not allowing the “climate deniers” a forum in The Bulletin. This is not a climate change but a climate crisis. It is the most important issue this world faces. And it may not affect us that much, but our children and grandchildren will find it difficult to survive. Keep up the good journalism.
— Timothy A. Dooley, Redmond
Recovery at home from recent surgery provided me with an opportunity to take in daytime TV and the impeachment trial of President Trump. I have heard many times in the past how biased our national news sources are, and WOW! Is that ever the truth! From their (and the Democratic politicians’) standpoint, one would think that this country was a one-party system ... Democrats only.
Well, the reality is it’s a two-party system. President Trump wasn’t elected by Democrats so one must assume there are a lot of us Republicans in our country that the media simply refuses to recognize.
My sense is that 100% of us “deplorables” saw that the impeachment was a political “sham” before it left the Democratic ruled House.
I’m thinking that the Democrats better stock up on their blood pressure meds because with not one viable Democratic candidate, you could very well be in for 5 more years of our great President Trump. I know how this “deplorable” will vote! Thank you.
— Bruce Fox, Bend
In his commentary that was published in The Bulletin on Feb. 4, Francis Wilkinson (Bloomberg) bemoans that the League of Women Voters has fallen into the trap of partisanship.
Did anyone else find it paradoxical that he did so while simultaneously engaging in a full-throated, hyperpartisan attack on President Trump and the Republican Party?
For those who wish to respond to my letter, please note that I am a life-long independent, not a Republican.
— Richard R. Kelly, Bend
