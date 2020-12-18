"Thousands could die before vaccine arrives." This was the large and sensational front-page headline in a recent edition of the Bulletin.
This type of reporting can only be described as sensationalism, inflammatory, and fear mongering. Accurate and objective journalism would not come to mind for anyone that reads the article.
The first line of the article reads "Despite the imminent arrival of the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Oregon will likelv have thousands more killed......" lt goes on to state that the total number of deaths from COVID in Oregon since the pandemic started nearly 10 months ago is 1,138. lf the headline is to be credible, the total number of deaths to date will need to triple before the vaccine arrivesl
The only tiny thread lending any credibility to this sensational claim is one quote from Oregon Health Authority Director who said, "We can't vaccinate everybody at once, so the sad truth is there will be more infections and more deaths."
The article also states that Oregon ranks 45th among states for infection rates. Headline could have read Oregon among most successful for fighting COVID.
One will also find in the story that the widely media touted and predicted Thanksgiving surge is not happening. Perhaps the headline could have been "No Thanksgiving surge."
The story further states that there have been 91,421 confirmed cases with 1,138 deaths. That equates to a survival rate of nearly 99%. Perhaps the headline could have read "99% survival rate for COVID."
The biggest news, quoting the story, "The biggest news is the arrival within days of the first doses of Pfizer vaccine." Seems like a headline should reflect the biggest news in the story. Why not a headline "Vaccine arriving within days."
At best this is sensationalism to sell papers. Community psyche and local businesses be damned. Or could this be intentionally instilling fear to advance a much darker agenda?
— Ron Ross, Bend
