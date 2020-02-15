I really enjoyed your new editorial page policy of printing satire on Sunday (Feb. 9).
The satirical letters by Mike Koonce and Steve and Michelle Porter were brilliantly ridiculous.
Keep up the good work bringing laughter to your readers.
— Dennis Sienko, Bend
The last three years have been an exercise in endurance for OUR country.
During the last presidential campaign, plenty of evidence of all the malefic traits of the candidate were clearly manifested, and yet we didn’t pay attention or believed it was all too bizarre to be possible. Election Day cured all that, and the unlikeliest president-elect had his inaugural in January 2017. If America was ever innocent, it was about to lose all illusion in the new version of Harry Houdini.
The new president followed no one, respected no traditions, accepted no advice from more seasoned political types and started his improbable journey of being a president on a mission to “make America great again.”
The shoes started to drop with sexual allegations from Stormy Daniels to several other matrons, all with more credibility than the man with the crudeness of a carnival barker attempting to lure unsuspecting customers into a dark alley pole dancing bar. The Houdini president denied it all, and the country simply tolerated the “locker room talk” nonsense. He extricated himself yelling lies and denials.
So many have been the examples, oftentimes written by seasoned writers, but even their best work failed to move members of the president’s base.
My hope is that we, Americans of goodwill, Democrats and progressives will focus on our side of the fence and ensure that WE SIMPLY VOTE AND BE DONE WITH THE FAKE HOUDINI. We have greater numbers, we can do it — YES, WE CAN!
— Carlos Wysling, Bend
I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to EO Media and The Bulletin for leaning into the topic of climate change. In a time of increasingly polarized media sources, The Bulletin’s clear commitments give me some hope that not all outlets will run away from complex conversations.
Climate change and forestry politics are “hot items” in the news right now, but I want to urge folks to look beyond the angry radio interviews and flashy protests. Behind all of that is some important data showing that Oregon is blessed with the best low-tech carbon storage tool that Earth has to offer — big, beautiful forests that grow readily across much of the state.
Oregonians need to consider forest protection as an absolutely critical tool in our “fighting climate change” toolbox. According to data from the Forest Service and the EPA, nearly three-quarters of carbon stored in Oregon is stored in our publicly owned forests — mostly those on federal public lands. And that same data shows that those forests aren’t reaching their full potential; they could be storing more (if we allow them to).
I am not Pollyanna about the complexity of this issue. But I, like many other young folks, know we can no longer ignore the forest/climate relationship in deference to “the way things have always been.” Protecting more forests across the state to do what they do best — grow, die, and store carbon all the while — is a common-sense solution to address climate change
— Jamie Dawson, Bend
