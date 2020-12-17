Your editorial of Dec. 14 points out that recipients of PPP are beginning to realize, much to their amazement and chagrin, that the expenditures of these PPP proceeds are not tax deductible thereby nullifying the clear tax free intent of Congress.
But what are you doing or saying about Oregon taxes? Per web search results, 66,100 Oregon businesses received PPP loans at an average of $105,000, a total exceeding $7 billion.
Not mentioned at all in your editorial is the tax windfall Oregon will enjoy. In Oregon, corporations are taxed between 6.6% and 7.6% and pass through entities, such as LLCs, will have their shareholders taxed at their individual rates typically 9% (and as high as 9.9%).
This tax revenue windfall amounts to anywhere from $460 million to $630 million for Oregon. The PPP money was used to keep businesses afloat and people employed so as not to compound the problems Gov. Kate Brown encountered especially in Portland and other locales. Does Gov. Brown feel she needs to have her cut of this tax money from COVID-ravaged businesses?
While we may bemoan the lethargy of Washington in correcting this deductibility issue at the federal level, what has been happening at the state level? This could have or should have been addressed already, but not a peep from Gov. Brown and absolutely nothing from the Bulletin. Get on the stick.
Bill Rich, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.