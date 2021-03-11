I tire of the biased reporting on the current medical worker strike at St. Charles. Every piece of news I read on the situation fits neatly into the easy and lazy narrative painting the striking workers as heroes fighting for their patients and equitability in the healthcare field, and hospital administration and management as narcissistic villains sitting atop mountains of profits and refusing to give back to its staff.
Like most things, the truth most likely lies somewhere in the middle, however the community may never know because it doesn't fit into the chosen rhetoric. The consistent undermining of the hospital's operational capability during the strike can also have dangerous repercussions by discouraging those who need medical help not to seek it.
St. Charles staff, including management and administration, have endured over a year of extremely difficult, stressful and trying times on its operations, processes and profits. Keeping up with the pace of inflation and the cost of living in Bend is extremely difficult for most employers to keep up with...would the medical worker wage and benefit demands force the hospital to cut other staff? Other wages? Services?
Bend residents may never know because all the press coverage leans so hard into the Good V. Evil narrative, no further actual journalism is required.
— Erik Robinson, Bend
