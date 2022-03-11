Its interesting to see the Democrats, Progressives and Socialists (DPS) groups starting to eat their own.
While I am no fan of Kurt Schrader, he is at least a moderate Democrat. Now with Jamie McLeod-Skinner running against him we have a far-left wing socialist. She had some conflicts while city manager of a small town in southern Oregon. As the mayor said she talked the talk but could not walk the walk. She then loses two statewide elections and now is tying again to get elected. We do not need that.
Of course, this whole election would not be complete with out looking back on how we got here. Ex-speaker of the house Tina Kotek has once again proven to be someone that is untrustworthy and unfit for any public office. Because of this we have one of the worst gerrymandered house districts in the country. By carving up the Portland area into three districts, the Democrats have once again proven they hate the rural parts of the state and want to have total control.
Democrats have proven that they want total control at all levels of government. In Bend they want to change how vacant council seats are handled so they can make sure a socialist is installed. God forbid a successful Republican businessman be appointed. At the state level they hate legislature quorum rules. At the national level they hate the filibuster and want to pack the Supreme Court.
As a wise man once said “Absolute power corrupts absolutely”. If the DPS groups can get total control, in about 20 years we will have an American version of Putin on our hands.
— David Roth, Bend
