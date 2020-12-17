The Deschutes County Commission is considering a new airfield near the Maston Recreational area.
This proposal should be rejected. While the proposal calls for a dirt airstrip, it also calls for a commercial airport. What today is a dirt airstrip will become paved in the near future.
The problem with this airfield is that it runs from SSE to NNW. Aircraft taking off and landing will enter the flight path of commercial aircraft inbound to Redmond Airport.
Pilots of these passenger planes will not be aware of the private aircraft until they pop up in front of them. Collisions between commercial and private aircraft are rare. The problem with rare events is that it is not a question of if it will happen, but when.
The proponents of this airport have insulated themselves from lawsuits by forming a limited liability corporation, probably because they foresee this event. Lawyers representing families that lost loved ones in the tragedy will look for deep pockets and argue, rightfully so, that the airfield should never been permitted.
Taxpayers in Deschutes County should not be burdened with this liability.
— John Butler, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.