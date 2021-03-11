Kudos, mahalo, thank you y muchas gracias to all the staff who support the mass vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds! I took an older gent there to get the COVID-19 vaccination. As a health care worker, I have already been fully vaccinated.
When we got there the line of cars was really long, but I expected it to move quickly and it did. As we got closer to parking, either volunteers or staff asked if we needed a golf cart to get to the doors. Because he uses a walker I said, “yes” and asked if we could put his walker on the back. He informed me that there are wheelchairs inside if we would prefer. Yes, fabulous options!
It was a precision military operation: I could hardly believe how quickly things moved and how friendly everyone was. The National Guard addition was so great and helped things go so smoothly. I think we were there maybe 30 minutes from the door, paperwork, shot and 15 minute waiting period.
I heard so many "thank yous" and you could see folks smiling under their masks. While my passenger was griping at the line of cars, by the time we left, he was thanking everyone!
While Bend (I guess) is the third largest “city” in Oregon, this Central Oregon operation is something to be held up to show other areas of our country rural or otherwise how to distribute vaccinations. The site was expecting to do almost 3,000 vaccinations on this day.
Well done and thank you so very much to all!
Connie McCracken, Bend
