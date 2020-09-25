Being Politically "correct" has gone amok at Crooked River Ranch (the largest HOA in Oregon).
By a vote of the board of directors earlier this year ... the board has stipulated that outside of the election period — that Black Lives Matter signs will be allowed while Trump and other political signs are prohibited.
In other words — they have ruled that Black Lives Matter signs and flags can be displayed year around.
Our country has gone way over-board on this issue. Instead of equal rights ... we are giving special rights to specific political activists.
— Terry Whitted, Crooked River Ranch
