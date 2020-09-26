It appears that the Bend Bulletin has minimized publishing letters which are supportive of President Trump. The Bulletin will readily publish anti-Trump letters and ignore their own policy to limit one letter or guest column to every 30 days (eg. Rich Belzer on coronavirus).
The two articles by Belzer were fraught with cherry-picked data and anti-Trump sentiment. Many scientists, at the time, supported what President Trump said. However, there was little consensus at the time. It is unfortunate that since President Trump was elected in 2016, the Democrats have continually said that he committed treason and collusion, and he is a racist, liar, etc. Repeated assertions become to be believed regardless of the facts.
Such partisan politics as it relates to COVID-19 will ultimately cost lives because many people will not get anti-viral shots when available. We are lead to believe that President Trump controls the CDC (not true) and the anti-viral shots may not be safe (irresponsible). Hopefully, people will get their flu shot this year as soon as possible, but some people will not trust that system either because of the partisan politics being played out now.
