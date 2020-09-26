It costs nearly $30,000 to jail someone for simple drug possession. It costs only about $10,000 to provide drug treatment to people who want it.
Still, Oregon authorities arrest nearly 9,000 people a year for simple drug possession, punishing them instead of offering drug treatment. Our current drug laws can ruin lives based on a single mistake. Possession of even a small amount of drugs can land someone in jail and saddle them with a lifelong criminal record that prevents them from getting a job, a place to live, even a credit card.
A measure on this year’s ballot aims to change this situation. Measure 110 will greatly expand access to drug treatment and recovery services throughout the state, using funds from Oregon’s existing marijuana tax. Passing 110 can save money and save lives because it will shift us from punishing drug addiction to using a health-based, treatment-first approach.
The measure has already received endorsements from more than 100 organizations across the state, including the American College of Physicians and the Oregon Nurses Association.
As a former law enforcement officer, I have seen first-hand how much time and effort is spent putting people behind bars for minor drug offenses. As a parent, I want my children to grow up in a community which supports its most vulnerable members rather than condemning them to a life of marginalization.
I urge your readers to learn more about Measure 110 at voteyeson110.org.
— Paul Bacon, Bend
