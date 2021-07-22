Even though many of us are in favor of tackling climate change and agree it is human-caused, that is usually as far as it goes.
James Collins in a letter to the editor writes, “The reality is stark. We should be facing these agonizing days as a horrifying and sobering harbinger of far worse things to come in our near future.”
We will have to sacrifice some of our comforts now for our survival in the future. Two things come to mind. One of the most carbon-producing activities is flying. And yet our airports are at capacity again. Unless it’s an emergency, we shouldn’t all be headed for vacations by air.
The second is keeping our cars running while we wait for them to warm up (most cars do not need warming up) or to keep our air conditioning or heater running while we wait for someone.
Lines of cars waiting for children to get out of school do this even though the fumes are detrimental to children breathing. There are many other things we can do, but picking one or two is a good start.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
