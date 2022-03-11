I’d like to comment on Gary Leiser’s letter on March 8 regarding wolves and ranchers. My husband and I are lifelong ranchers and have had cattle and sheep here in the U.S. and overseas. We currently manage the property that is Mr. Leiser’s viewscape in Sisters.
His callous attitude is pretty disappointing in these times of trying to show compassion for all. I wonder if he realizes that sheep and cattle ranchers care deeply about the animals they look after? Loss of an animal by violent means isn’t just a “well, some days you have livestock and some days you have dead stock” scenario. It is a heart-wrenching thing to discover, especially if it happens to a herd or flock favorite because, yes, ranchers do have favorites.
Mr. Leiser’s statement that predation loss is an insignificant cost of doing business shows a true lack of knowledge about the industry. Predation doesn’t just affect the animal that was killed. It results in long term stress on the rest of the herd or flock, reduces calving and lambing rates due to stress-induced abortions and makes the animals difficult to handle as they process that stress.
Surely even someone ignorant of the business of ranching understands that this magnifies the cost of the loss.
Managing predation is the rancher’s version of metal bars on the window of a store. It keeps the merchandise safe, and isn’t welfare. Putting wolves back on the endangered list is letting the looters have carte blanche. And we all remember how that worked out.
— Kathryn Godsiff, Sisters
