I read with concern your guest editorial in the Bend Bulletin that cites my town of Talent and Phoenix.
I am a survivor of the Almeda fire — your editorial does a disservice to all those that lost homes in an urban fire that had absolutely nothing to do with forests, thinning, or spotted owls. The real culprit was climate change.
If you want to cover this with a viewpoint of someone that actually lived through the horror of seeing my town burned down instead of blaming environmentalists for this, please allow the opposing on-the-ground view point.
Your article will set back the good work going on here to rebuild the town by folks that recognize the fire had nothing to do with forest management and everything to do with unprepared homes, building in the wrong places, and a worsening climate exacerbated by logging and climate change.
I've written considerably on this topic including publications in peer reviewed journals and books. Please get the science right. Some of us are now rebuilding the town with fire-resistant structures that don't use flammable wood products or come from clearcutting our forests that is worse for the climate.
Thinning will not stop large fires in extreme fire weather — at least check out several of the articles that came out showing the fires you listed in your piece were climate-driven due to extreme fire weather not the lack of logging or thinning as you claim.
Normally, I take a diplomatic view about situations like this, but this is my home town and your article lacks investigative reporting.
Dominick A. DellaSala, Talent
