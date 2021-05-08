Bend-La Pine School Board Chair Carrie Douglass was accused of “doxing” her opponent in a formal complaint to the district. Doxing is the act of publicly revealing private personal information. When a candidate files for public office in Oregon, they submit a candidate filing form (SEL 190), which requires a candidate to disclose information to the public. These filings are public records, searchable on the county clerk’s and secretary of state website. Sharing information that is retrievable by a Google search is not doxing.
When you run for public office, you make trade-offs; one of those is to public scrutiny. At best, candidates engage the public about who they are, what they stand for, and their positions on relevant issues. When candidates refuse to participate in our democratic processes by not showing up at nonpartisan forums or participating in endorsement interviews, they shirk their responsibility to inform the public. Claiming “doxing” and filing “formal complaints’’ against your opponent doesn’t lead to a better democratic process; it sows misinformation and baseless divisiveness. Families and students in Bend-La Pine deserve better.
Carrie Douglass courageously engages the public in many ways: social media, public events, email, etc. I’m awed by the time she dedicates to engaging and listening to the community, even and especially when people don’t agree with her. We need more public officials like Carrie who are willing to talk to the people they represent, not people who stand behind their lawyers and deprive the public of dialogue.
— Whitney Swander, Bend
I live in Redmond, but I pay close attention to what is happening in Bend because of my grandchildren being enrolled in public school there. I support Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer for Bend school board. Maria was born in Mexico and moved up the ladder through the Silicon Valley tech world. She is a Latina mother, businesswoman, wife of a Navy veteran and mother of two teens. She is not afraid to speak up for our students to get back to the basics in the classroom, to teach our kids to love their country and who they are regardless of race or gender.
Her message is one of unity and common sense: that we are all equal and have the capacity to excel and succeed, and lift all students up. This community talks about the need for diversity. Please vote for Lopez-Dauenhauer for her diversity of thought, background and character.
— Joyce Waring, Redmond
I read and fully agree with the letters from Clarissa Jurgensen and Bill Eddie. Bend is becoming a sprawling, unwelcoming place for us residents, including the wildlife that is trying to hang on. In a letter to The Bulletin a few months ago, Cylvia Hayes asked the question, “When will we reach enough?” It doesn’t look like anytime soon.
Wildlife habitat is disappearing rapidly without second thoughts. I realize there will be a count and assessment of the dwindling remaining numbers of some species. Do you seriously think any change in this crazy overbuilding ethic will occur as a result? I don’t like being a pessimist, but clearly, clearly, money is the ruling decider here.
I’m leaving the area. I don’t want to be around to witness the continued destruction of this beautiful place.
We do not need any more developments, golf courses that suck up our dwindling water supply and emerald-green lawns in the city doing the same.
If I thought that staying and fighting the good fight would matter, I would think hard about it. I’m sure I will be replaced by at least 10 other folks who will happily try to deal with the growing traffic, road rage, water shortages and sprawl.
— Suzanne Staples, Bend
In the Wednesday edition of The Bulletin, Vicky Ryan, Crook County public information officer, is quoted as saying, “The bottom line is that not getting vaccinated could set us all back.”
This makes no sense. If vaccinations are as effective as they’re professed to be and now almost universally available, then the main population that one puts at risk by not getting vaccinated is other people who choose not to get vaccinated. Some of those people could get COVID and even die, but that’s a risk that they are apparently willing to take. None of this, however, will “set us all back” because it should have no effect on most of us who have already been vaccinated.
If, as Ms. Ryan claims, “Each individual has a right to choose, and we respect that choice,” she might begin by not vilifying the unvaccinated as threats to the community.
— Gary Miranda, Redmond
