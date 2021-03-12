In reply to a letter I sent Senator Jeff Merkley about the thousands of illegal immigrants now crossing our border, he replied that "allowing people to migrate is in our DNA." His overall reply was generic in nature and addressed none of the questions I asked about the illegal immigrant's impact impact on our environment, global warming or spreading the virus.
His dated thinking was appropriate in 1886 when the Statue of Liberty was built and world population was about 1.5 billion. Since then world population has doubled twice, from 1.5 billion to 3 billion in 1960 and 3 billion to 6 billion in the year 2000. It is projected to double again in 2075.
In short, Congress, including our two senators, has allowed millions to enter the U.S. illegally with Central American and Mexico's high birth rates supplying endless numbers of migrants. We may feel compassion for these people, but to allow the population of the U.S. to continually climb will ensure a continued deterioration of our environment and is a recipe for the development of a permanent underclass of unskilled workers living in poverty.
The Democrat's leadership is considering proposing "Comprehensive Immigration Reform" which basically allows thousands of immigrants into the U.S. legally, rather than than being illegal. This will greatly expand their voter base.
William Boyd, Bend
