Cars are needed in Bend
Several years ago, there were some folks beating the drum for no more cars in Bend. Apparently, it hasn’t stopped, according to the editorial in the Sunday Bulletin. Why so much dislike toward persons who do not have convenient access to the lame bus service, or don’t ride bikes every day, or live a long ways from grocery stores, pharmacies and other shopping locales.
I happen to be a senior in my 70s. We live in southeast Bend. Our regular grocery shopping is done at Trader Joe’s and Food 4 Less. What bus goes there conveniently for us? How many bags of groceries am I supposed to carry on a bicycle? Is it safe for a senior to be riding on the parkway? My doctor happens to be in the NW Crossing area. All the way across town. I like my car. It is in very good condition. And paid for. We go hiking outside of town. How can we go to Smith Rock without a vehicle? Where do we carry our kayaks if we decide to go to Sparks Lake?
So are all of us who have cars and driveways or space in front of our houses, duplexes, apartments, etc., going to be looked down on for driving? Are we to be banned from parking in certain areas? Maybe if building so many apartments was slowed down, there wouldn’t be such a problem.
— Barbara “BJ” Thomas, Bend
Some praise for COVID-19
I read in The Bulletin of March 22 that the Oregon House has shut down for 2 weeks because of fears about legislators being exposed to COVID-19. Hallelujah! For, as one Gideon J. Tucker once observed, “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” Regrettably, however, our legislators will eventually return.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Deliver on climate action
In Oregon’s 2020 legislative session, for the second year in a row, Republicans walked out of the Capitol, breaking the quorum and preventing many important proposals from being discussed and voted up or down on the floor. Chief among these was a well-crafted bill to establish a meaningful greenhouse gas emissions program for the state, which would have reduced emissions and provided economic support for rural Oregon and other disadvantaged Oregonians.
By firmly throwing their fellow Oregonians, our children and grandchildren, under the oncoming bus of climate chaos, Republicans essentially forced the governor to sign Executive Order 20-04. This charges state agencies to develop plans that establish an Oregon Climate Action Plan to achieve the goals of the above 2020 legislation.
While some agencies started off well by energetically trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or remove them from the atmosphere, others were resistant or simply and falsely claimed they were already doing everything they could.
The science is as clear as science can be: Earth is spherical, COVID-19 is real and human-induced greenhouse gas emissions are driving us towards a cliff beyond which life as we know it will be devastated. Rural Oregonians demand an effective Climate Action Plan.
— Trisha Vigil, Medford
First Amendment failure
We are traversing challenging times. In part, this is due to a direct assault on the concepts that underlie the First Amendment assurance of freedom of speech.
We can continue to utilize the Socratic method or abandon it. We can continue to play the devil’s advocate or abandon it. But if we choose abandonment, we are worse off for that decision.
The benefit of freely, and without fear of retaliation, expressing our viewpoint is to make both the speaker and the listener better informed. How do I know that my opinion or fact assumptions are flawed, absent carefully listening to opposing views. And, perchance, my contrarian opinion, might persuade others.
Unfortunately, we are living in a era, in which conflicting views are enforced by shaming, threat of boycott, personal injury and worse. It brings to mind, the brown shirts of Nazi Germany.
We need to return to free exchange of thoughts, facts and beliefs to salvage the freedom that our Founders held dear to a functioning republic.
— Thomas Triplett, Bend
