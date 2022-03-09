I have been trying to understand why Republicans dislike President Biden so much, aside from the fact that he is a Democrat.
After struggling with that question for a long time I finally came to a conclusion— President Biden is competent, experienced in government, honest, emotionally stable, has compassion for others, is faithful to his wife, is a good role model, doesn’t threaten people or call them names, brag about sexually harassing women, cheat on his income taxes, alienate our allies, and he has respect for all people regardless of their race, religion, or gender.
It must be that those qualities are the exact opposite of what Republicans desire in a president. The proof of that is that they elected Donald Trump in 2016 and continue to support him even after he promoted an insurrection and attempted to overthrow our government.
Further proof is that the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in a “straw vote” has selected Trump as their candidate in the next presidential election. Poor Abraham Lincoln is probably rolling over in his grave.
— Frank Barnes, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.