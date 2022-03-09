The city continues to ignore the public’s most serious objection to the proposed homeless code: its failure to set criteria for the type of people residing in these shelters.
It dismisses the public’s very real concerns that these shelters pose an unreasonable risk to the health and safety of neighboring residents. Rather than address the glaring problems with this code, the city council calls citizens uncaring NIMBYs.
Homeless shelters should be rated by admission standards and construction, and limited to specific areas of the city. Only high-barrier shelters should be allowed in neighborhoods, and only in permanent buildings.
The criteria for high barrier shelters should be detailed in the code. Its residents should be screened for criminal records and incidents of violence.
High-barrier shelters should: require sobriety, ban the possession of alcohol or illegal drugs, and mandate participation in the shelter’s programs. Low barrier shelters should only be sited areas where the residents will not pose an unreasonable risk to public health or safety.
Simply siting shelters by zones ignores the reality of low-barrier shelters. For example, restricting shelters to commercial zones will not help the businesses which are locking their doors to protect their employees and customers.
The city council — and only the city council — has the duty to protect the health and well-being of its citizens. They must not abdicate this responsibility by letting providers set the rules for shelters.
— Karon Johnson, Bend
