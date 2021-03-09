Ms. Austin stated in her response to former Mayor Allan Bruckner’s article that, “It is not age that allows one to understand the needs of others”.
I’m guessing then that Ms. Austin would not be opposed to having an all white male city council with everyone 69 years of age or older.
— Scott Pogue, Bend
