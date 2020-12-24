As a landlord, dependent on rental income for the basics of life, I appreciate your editorial about the extension of the state’s eviction moratorium and the provision to pay landlords at least 80% of lost rental income. I was a renter for many years, and the last thing I want to see is anyone pushed out of their homes in these challenging times. However, I have wondered who would take care of people like me when rents aren’t paid. It feels like the perception behind the moratorium was that all landlords are rich and greedy. Not so. Eleven years ago, I invested in two houses in Bend to produce income in my retirement. I am semi-retired and need the income from my rentals for things like food, utilities, gas and medical insurance. To not get the rent money is like not getting a paycheck. I am very glad that the state has at least agreed to pay landlords 80% of any rent loss. My hope with this letter is to help the public see that many landlords are ordinary people with needs like anyone else.
— Jean Nelsen, Bend
I have to admit, I did not vote for Anthony Broadman for Bend City Council. Not because of any political agenda, current issues concerning Bend, etc. Mostly, like a lot of other citizens, I was somewhat overwhelmed by the number of candidates and probably, again like many voters, just trying to sort it all out, neglected to do the proper homework.
Mr. Broadman’s column on COVID-19 and Winston Churchill made me a supporter, a late one to be sure, but a supporter nonetheless. Churchill, a product of the Victorian Age, the British Empire, combat veteran, statesman and savior of Great Britain during the Blitz. He was always able to see “the big picture” and would have been an outstanding statesman in any era, including the 21st century. Thank you, Mr. Broadman for your insight and common sense article. I hope your readers can relate. I, for one, do.
A great read is Churchill, “Walking with Destiny,” by Andrew Roberts. It’s a big undertaking and covers a lot of material but well worth the time. It’s fascinating.
The reader will understand just what Anthony Broadman is talking about as it pertains to our situation in 2020.
— Jim Leander, Bend
The climate crisis threatens us all. The dangers are real and familiar and upon us: unprecedented storms, fires, drought, climate-ignited conflict, too many more. Fortunately, there are solutions that steer us toward a healthier, safer, more climate-resistant future.
One exciting and transformative solution is “30 by 30,” a national and local effort to protect 30 % of America’s land and oceans by 2030. “30 by 30” prevents the destruction of natural ecosystems, preserves the miracle of biodiversity and, critically, sequesters vast amounts of carbon while simultaneously creating economic opportunity. “30 by 30” is a key component of the incoming Biden/Harris administration’s science-based, economically astute, forward-thinking environmental policy platform and is embraced by many national and local conservation organizations including The Nature Conservancy, The Wilderness Society and the Oregon Natural Desert Association, as well as businesses such as Patagonia and REI.
Part of this endeavor includes protecting our public lands. Oregon has the opportunity to again lead due to the efforts of Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The Malheur Community Empowerment for Owyhee Act (S. 2828) is making its way through Congress . This pragmatic bill addresses climate change impact by safeguarding large areas of public land and preserving natural wildlife corridors.
There are many ways to address the climate crisis; they include protecting our public lands and waters. I implore Oregon’s elected leaders to refine and pass the Malheur Community Empowerment Act for Owyhee Act as soon as possible.
— Mark Molner, Bend
“Old Bend folk” will remember Folmer Bodtker. When he closed his real estate business, I recall a letter to the editor written by Jim Brennan, another Bend real estate agent. Jim wrote about Folmer’s contributions to the Central Oregon community and described him as “a class act.” Why, I wonder, do I even remember that? The reason must be that I considered Jim’s comment an utmost compliment: finish your career and be considered a class act. Wow!
Class act. That’s what I’m thinking today as I reflect on news that Connie Druliner and Stephanie Miller sold Express Personnel. Connie retires with an amazing list of contributions to the Central Oregon community to her credit. A class act, indeed. As Stephanie explores other ventures, I expect she will mirror that example.
To retiring Connie Druliner, one of Central Oregon’s class acts, thank you. You’ve impacted our community in ways we cannot even attempt to measure. Job well done!
— Marcia Houston, Bend
