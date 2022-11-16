It wasn’t all doom and gloom coming from economists speaking to some 450 attending the annual Bend Chamber of Commerce Impact Conference on Tuesday. It won’t be a bed of roses either.
Suffice it to say that Bend and Central Oregon dodged a COVID-19 bullet, but a small recession knife wound might take time to heal.
Economists at the forum recounted how the Bend, Oregon and the national economy appeared on the ropes as the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered many businesses, tossing people out of work, especially in the hospitality sector.
Remarkably, Bend bounced back to nearly pre-pandemic employment as the pandemic waned.
The most telling data comes from Damon Runberg, state economist for Business Oregon and a consultant at East Slope Economics.
Let’s take housing. In October, only 8% of Bend residents could afford the median priced home in Bend, Runberg said. That number was 20% in December 2021. (The number looks at the share of households in a local economy that can afford a home with a 5% down payment under current interest rates).
“That is a massive, massive drop in affordability for the local market,” Runberg said. “It’s a major issue across the state.”
The median sale price of a single-family home in Bend is about $700,000, down from the month before, but $82,000 higher than the same time period the year before.
In a recent survey of chamber members, 91% said the No. 1 issue facing employers is the lack of workforce housing, Katy Brooks, chamber executive director, told the gathering. (The second issue is child care, where one in three children under age 5 do not have access to child day care).
The pandemic was, in short, a minirecession, Runberg said, where in Deschutes County, 1 in 5 people lost jobs in just two months’ time.
Yet today, the county has added back 70% of the jobs lost in just six months.
Runberg noted, however, it will be another 21 more months before employment is close to 100%.
The silver lining is that demand for jobs remains strong, inflation is starting to cool, wage hikes are stabilizing and housing prices are dipping ever so slightly.
We applaud the chamber’s efforts in bringing this event to a live audience — the first time in three years.
The hard work of housing needs a laser focus if Bend is ever to fully recover its workforce.
