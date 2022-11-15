I had every intention to just wear a Marine Corps ball cap and sweatshirt to the Veterans Day parade. I changed my mind because of the divisiveness we see in our county with some people exercising their right not to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or when the National Anthem is played.
With the percentage of Americans who choose not to serve increasing, I decided to wear my ever-shrinking dress blues to honor those who will serve, those who have served and to honor those who paid the full price for our freedom.
As I was leaving after the parade several children approached me with envelopes. When I got home, I was touched by their cards and letters. I received cards from American Heritage Girls, Trail Life Troop 1199 and Pilot Butte Middle School.
One letter was neatly printed but unsigned. It reads: "Dear Veterans thx for all you did to protect and keep us safe. Thank you for saving our country. You dedicated your lives for people you don't even know. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here. You dedicated your lives to help people and that's just what you did."
Thank you Ethan, Troop 1199, Rebekah, American Heritage Girls and the young boy from Pilot Butte Middle School. You made my and other Veterans day outstanding!
— Mike Brock, Bend
