I had every intention to just wear a Marine Corps ball cap and sweatshirt to the Veterans Day parade. I changed my mind because of the divisiveness we see in our county with some people exercising their right not to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or when the National Anthem is played.

With the percentage of Americans who choose not to serve increasing, I decided to wear my ever-shrinking dress blues to honor those who will serve, those who have served and to honor those who paid the full price for our freedom.

