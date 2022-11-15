Typewriter

Perils of Purity Politics

As reported in the Bulletin, recriminations abound, and the circular firing squad has been summoned in the Democrat loss of Oregon House Seat 5. This unforced error by the Democrats is indicative of a political naïveté and fundamental lack of understanding of the reality of political life. Many on the left were incensed that the former incumbent, seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader would commit the cardinal sin of voting against President Biden, even though Biden’s legislation prevailed without his vote and Biden endorsed his re-election. This perceived political impudence by Rep. Schrader resulted in him being challenged by left-leaning McLeod-Skinner resulting in Schrader’s loss in the primary.

