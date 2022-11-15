Our community is very close to the proposed Gateway North development — less than half a mile as a crow flies. From what we have learned, not enough information about environmental impact has been given to say that this is a meaningful and responsible project.
Costco is not a "9-5" business. We are truly worried about the excessive traffic, the noise from the late night unloading of merchandise, the car wash dumping excessive wastewater into the sewers and ground water, and the impact of a 30-pump gas station — further adding traffic from both cars and tanker trucks. The project won't be adding that many new jobs and will only be moving traffic from one part of town to another.
We ask that the Bend City Council truly considers what Bend means to many of us — a beautiful place to live, work and play — and what decisions like this will mean for Bend moving forward. We want to keep the North end of town a place where people want to live — and not a place they want to move away from.
Please vote "No" on the master plan deviations and the Costco project as a whole. Please keep the current, and future, quality of life in mind for the residents of Bend.
Unneeded growth is not progress!
— David and Tammy Dykzeul, Bend
