Typewriter

Our community is very close to the proposed Gateway North development — less than half a mile as a crow flies. From what we have learned, not enough information about environmental impact has been given to say that this is a meaningful and responsible project.

Costco is not a "9-5" business. We are truly worried about the excessive traffic, the noise from the late night unloading of merchandise, the car wash dumping excessive wastewater into the sewers and ground water, and the impact of a 30-pump gas station — further adding traffic from both cars and tanker trucks. The project won't be adding that many new jobs and will only be moving traffic from one part of town to another.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.