My family and I moved to Scotland for employment reasons in late 1995, a few months prior to the Dunblane Massacre, the worst mass shooting in British history, in which 17, 5- and 6-year-olds and an instructor were killed and 15 others injured by an individual with two handguns.

Without equivocation, British lawmakers reacted immediately enacting firearms control measures including licensing of all firearms, licensing requirements tiered to the type of firearm.

