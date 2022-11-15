Typewriter

As a Vietnam veteran (1965-66) I say thank you to the numerous people who have said "thank you" to me. At a JDub Veteran Day breakfast and a brief walk downtown, I was thanked several times for my service. This was not unique. Over the last several years I have received the same thanks.

Let me put this in perspective. Those of us returning from Vietnam were greeted in many many cases with anger, hate, disrespect and often violence. We were young men and women returning home after doing the job we were drafted into or enlisted for.

