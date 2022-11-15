As a Vietnam veteran (1965-66) I say thank you to the numerous people who have said "thank you" to me. At a JDub Veteran Day breakfast and a brief walk downtown, I was thanked several times for my service. This was not unique. Over the last several years I have received the same thanks.
Let me put this in perspective. Those of us returning from Vietnam were greeted in many many cases with anger, hate, disrespect and often violence. We were young men and women returning home after doing the job we were drafted into or enlisted for.
Obviously the Vietnam war was extremely divisive to this nation but to take the anger out on us was simply wrong. Clearly people were free to disagree with the war and take action against out leaders but not against us. I believe individuals under the age of 45 have heard stories of our treatment but to fully understand it you needed to experience and see it.
Everyone of the many "thank you for your service" being given today is greatly appreciated. It is never too late. So for all of you out there this is a return thank you for recognizing the numerous men and women past and present in uniform in service to this country.
Dennis Peters, Bend
