Bad trip driving Bend's parkway
Three cheers to the Bend Police Department for finding the resources to patrol the traffic on the parkway. A year ago I decided to stop using the parkway to drive my once-a-month trip to my favorite food source on the north end of Bend. It had gotten too crazy.
On April 28 because of all the street improvements on North Third Street, I chose to use the parkway. Bad decision. At the Empire Avenue entrance onto the parkway, I had an "experience." I was in the left lane in preparation to eventually turning left, so I was in the right place. All of a sudden there was glass shattering and the right window was filled with the side of a triple long transport truck. The truck has ripped off my right view mirror.
I immediately engaged the hazard blinkers but no-one bothered to slow down to allow me to cross over to meet up with the truck who was squashed on the side of the road, barely out of the lane of traffic.
The truck was from southern Oregon, comment of the driver was "drivers here don't know how to drive the parkway, it's not a freeway." Guess we have developed a reputation.
Maybe years ago we should have constructed a by-pass for all those who are determined to get someplace in a hurry, instead of a parkway with a speed-limit.
— Liz Douville, Bend
Constructive gun ownership suggestions needed
I have appreciated all the letters from our concerned citizens regarding gun violence. I feel the vast majority of Americans would agree we need to do something about our guns.
Unfortunately, the letters have been more focused on blaming with few suggestions as to how America can significantly decrease the use of guns to cause violence.
In order to make changes, our citizens need to bring forth plausible ideas, not just placing blame on a political party, the 2nd Amendment, a social order or fringe groups.
Agreeably all the diverse groups we live among are to blame, but we have to come up with solutions that won't take away gun rights for responsible people.
I certainly don't know the answer, only ideas that might alleviate our problem such as banning assault rifles, large rounds of ammunition, periodic and thorough screening, requiring people to pass through a metal detector and/or requiring a pass to enter buildings.
I, as a gun owner, would gladly consent to periodic screening and I'm sure most responsible people would agree if that became a law for everyone .
That's only the beginning of brainstorming this problem. Let's hear from everyone with a constructive idea to pass on to our legislators. Obviously, they need our help.
— Connie Van Doren, Bend
Writer disputes vaccination information
It is ironic that the article in the June 9 Bulletin which exposed “misinformation” as a driver of low COVID-19 vaccination rates in children, contained misinformation.
The focus of the article is vaccination of children, yet the last sentence states, “But unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Oregonians account for about three quarters of all the deaths since the pandemic began.”
While this is a true statement, it applies to the general population, not children. The actual death rate among children is at least one to two orders of magnitude less than in the over age 18 population.
Further, it is misinformation in that it combines deaths from the period prior to when vaccine was broadly available for the general population much less children with the period after vaccine was available for children. A broad statement about deaths in an article about vaccination of a population group at near zero risk of death is misinformation.
Better work by the editor could prevent this kind of error.
— Marvin Pyles, Sunriver
