MNW: Wolf pack conundrum Letter to the editor Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It seems that a few ranchers and farmers are howling because the federal government has put the wolf back on the endangered species list.If a wolf or other predator harvests a cow or sheep, so what? That's just part of the cost of doing business, and an insignificant one at that.If Oregon or any other state sanctions the killing of wolves so a few people can make more money, that is a form of welfare and one that is not justified.— Gary Leiser, Sisters Add Sunday delivery FREE with digital subscription Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Zoology Zootechnics Economics Federal Government Money Oregon Killing State Farmer × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Question of the week What Bend downtown parking options do you support? Bend and Deschutes County are seeking solutions to the growing parking issues downtown. What are your ideas? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com You voted: Install parking meters Build a new parking garage Create parking permits for neighborhoods Build a parking lot elsewhere No opinion Vote View Results Back Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sign up for our newsletters Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Start your day with our top stories in your inbox Explore Central Oregon Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon GO! Magazine Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon Obituaries Daily obituaries from Central Oregon Oregon Capital Insider An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.