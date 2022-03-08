Typewriter

It seems that a few ranchers and farmers are howling because the federal government has put the wolf back on the endangered species list.

If a wolf or other predator harvests a cow or sheep, so what? That's just part of the cost of doing business, and an insignificant one at that.

If Oregon or any other state sanctions the killing of wolves so a few people can make more money, that is a form of welfare and one that is not justified.

— Gary Leiser, Sisters

