I was excited to start my day with laughter when I began reading Mr. Brandt’s opinion that starts with a quick claim “GOP supports violence and vandalism.”
Then I realized he was serious. The evidence he used to validate his claim was a six-hour Jan. 6 event at the U.S Capitol. An unfortunate event where unarmed individuals pressed into the building with their iPhones, taking selfies. Windows were broken and, sadly, a woman was shot dead by a guard.
I could only conclude he was possibly living off the grid during 2020? I’m curious if he’s been to Portland where protests lasted for months while the Democrat mayor and governor remained quiet. How’s that city doing? How about the armed occupiers in Seattle where two people were killed? Then there are the other Democrat-run cities where “peaceful protests” consisting of fires, looting and dozens of murders, seemingly allowed as defunding the police sounded like a good idea.
That is until we’ve experienced record numbers of murders in 2021. Would that be considered supporting violence?
In further efforts to thwart riots house majority leader Ms. Pelosi commented, “People will do what they do.” Ah, the party confronting violence. What’s the big deal, it’s only small business owners, a couple of dozen people dead, and one or two billion dollars in damage.
After reading my opinion piece, and the glaring disparity in facts, I view it as an apple to sushi comparison. Which, ironically, makes me laugh.
— Michael Blossey, Bend
Indeed, how is it that democrats can be in such denial about BLM and antifa and freak out over some unarmed rabble rousers in the capital? "The end of Democracy is near!!" This is first rate pearl clutching and swooning.
How and why do democrats delude themselves? Is this sustainable?
